Oelwein is welcoming a new church to its Christian community. The Antioch Christian Church will open for its first service on Christmas Eve.
The church is based in Marion, and the new church at 531 Eighth Ave. N.E. will be known as the Oelwein Campus of Antioch Christian Church, explained Campus Pastor Adam Graunke. Pastor Graunke, his wife Heidi and their three children moved to Oelwein about 18 months ago, after Antioch purchased the former Church of Christ-Eastside and adjoining parsonage.
The church building was in need of much repair due to drainage issues from the east parking lot, and a total renovation began. Graunke worked closely with project manager Randy Swatek from Miller’s Construction Inc. to create the contemporary and welcoming Church. A large portion of the project was renovating the sanctuary to fit the type of service that Antioch delivers. This included a floor to ceiling projection wall, soundstage for a live worship band (music is a big part of the service), an area for the sound and light director, and a submersion tank for baptisms.
The old wood pews were replaced with comfortable cushioned chairs. The drywall ceiling was removed initially with the idea it would be replaced. Graunke said he liked the look of a beamed ceiling with exposed rafters and talked it over with Randy, who came up with a solution. The result has enhanced the look and acoustics in the sanctuary, which is referred to as the worship center.
Graunke said they repurposed doors and classrooms along the west side of the building. There are now separate rooms for babies, toddlers, and pre-K children. The church has installed a computerized safety feature for children who are checked in and issued a name badge. The parents have a corresponding badge that must be presented to pick up their child after the services.
Childcare is available for ages 0-5, and Sunday school through fifth grade. Children who attend Antioch will have some class lessons, then activities in a larger area where all the children are combined, followed by a wrap up in individual classrooms.
“The object is for them to have fun and want to come back,” Pastor Graunke explained. “I love this building and what we have been able to do with it.”
He is especially pleased that the church is completely handicap accessible. Another favorite feature is the gathering room where comfy chairs form one area and tables and chairs form another. There is a kitchen counter and center island where a variety of coffees are served along with snack donuts. Graunke says people can sit around and discuss faith over coffee and donuts in this casual setting. This room is along the east side of the church.
Graunke said the parking lot also received a major overhaul to help protect the church from water drainage. There is now room for about 80 vehicles, in addition to street parking.
The pastor said he has been with the church for six years, coming from Martelle, a community of about 250 just east of Marion, where he and his family attended Antioch Christian Church. Graunke said he has had a chance to meet other pastors in town, as well as teachers, since his children are in their second year in the district. He said he finds the town to be very friendly and welcoming.
“I joined the church staff 18 months ago with this purpose, to lead the Oelwein church,” Graunke said. “Our mission is leading people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.”
The church will be open for two Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m. Graunke said children attending the service should listen for a special assignment and a chance for a prize if they hear and carry it out.
“Everyone is welcome. The invitation is especially open to people who may not already have a church to go to. It will be an opportunity to see the new church in Oelwein and the changes that have been made, along with celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ,” Graunke said.
Antioch Christian Church will begin regular Sunday services at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5.