Area residents will have one more chance to see the Oelwein High School Band perform at Husky Stadium. The band will give its final fall performance 11:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 6 at the stadium. The public is invited. Social distancing will be observed
OHS Band to play at Husky Stadium Friday
Deb Kunkle
