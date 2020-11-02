Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Area residents will have one more chance to see the Oelwein High School Band perform at Husky Stadium. The band will give its final fall performance 11:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 6 at the stadium. The public is invited. Social distancing will be observed