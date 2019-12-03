Dan Doeing, Agriscience teacher at Oelwein High School was selected to join the elite program of World Food Prize Global Guides. The selection was made when educators from around the world converged in Iowa in September to learn about integrating global learning and food security into curriculum and practice.
Doeing’s participation included 40 hours of professional development during the immersion experience as part of the World Food Prize and the Borlaug Dialogues.
The World Food Prize Global Guides (WFPGG) program is made up of 27 educators from 14 states, four nations and eight disciplines. The participants engage digitally for three months of preparation prior to the immersion experience and will include six months of follow-up practice and application.
“It was my first experience attending the Borlaug Dialogues, and a truly memorable one at that,” Doeing said. “You could feel the weight of importance this event carries with it, as it was very easy to see or hear from dignitaries and government officials of various countries share both their successes and struggles with all in attendance with the goal of progressing the world forward in terms of food security and all of the challenges that come with it.”
For his planned program, Doeing is partnering with and Agriscience teacher from Michigan.
“For our curriculum design, we will create a lesson that any secondary teacher can pick up and use no matter their discipline. Our lesson will focus on teaching the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” Doeing explained.
The United Nations has identified 17 goals to use in order to move our world forward. These goals include topics such as zero food waste, gender equality, climate action, quality education, infrastructure and more.
“Once students identify which goals they care most about, they will identify what activities are currently happening to help achieve that goal in the world, and then they will look for the same within our state and community,” Doeing said, telling the practical applications of the curriculum design.
“As an FFA Advisor, I will also encourage students to connect which FFA projects do we conduct that align with these goals, as well. The ultimate purpose is to teach students that they don’t need to be somewhere else to make change, or wait until they are old enough,” he said. “They are smart and capable of making change right now, and right here in Oelwein.”
For the next six months, Doeing will prepare and implement a reusable learning artifact in the community, and engage with a digital mentor team to provide local application for global impact.
“As a WFP Global Guide, I hope to give more students the opportunity to travel abroad and learn about the world outside of small-town Iowa. It has a lot to offer and teach us all, just as our communities here in Northeast Iowa also have a lot to offer and teach the rest of the world,” Doeing said.
He realizes it is not feasible to take all of his students on trips, so they will also learn about ways to use technology to take “digital field trips” using 360° videos, along with more that can help local students fell as if they are actually visiting that other part of the country or world.
“I’m excited to share stories with my students from people I met during my time at the World Food Prize events this year. There were researchers from Zambia and Malawi who discussed the importance that genetically modified (GM) crops can have in their countries in terms of production and food security, but the social and political views still see them as harmful and dangerous, so they can research them, but not grow them for food supply,” Doeing said. “Stories like this give my students global understanding that they otherwise would not get, or have context to understand based on how we operate here in the U.S. and in Iowa.”
Doeing’s willingness to be part of this impactful learning experience not only empowers the teachers themselves, but also empowers the students they work with daily to open doors to global learning.