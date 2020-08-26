CLAYTON CO — Clayton County Conservation will be hosting the Osborne Open-air Market outside on the Pioneer Village lawn in place of the annual Heritage Days that is postponed to 2021.
Exhibitors will have a variety of products and goods for visitors to browse and buy out in the open, following all CDC guidelines.
The Open-air Market hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11.
Anyone interested in being an exhibitor may contact Clayton County Conservation by email cccb@claytoncountyia.gov or phone 563-245-1516.