The Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) invites Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) on a birding hike through Cortright Wildlife area at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20. The area is located at 1380 River Forest Rd. Bvd., Independence, and has many different bird habitats, being located right next to the Wapsipinicon River.
Birds that may be seen include kingfishers, bluebirds, turkey vultures and more. The guided hike will last about an hour and travels over uneven terrain, with a mowed trail to walk on. Persons should dress for the weather.
OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’ Due to the pandemic everyone will be asked to keep social distance and wear a mask when appropriate.