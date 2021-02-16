Authorities served search warrants at two Oelwein homes on Tuesday, arrested nine people on drug charges and charged two others who were already in custody.
According to a news release from the Oelwein Police Department, after a multi-month narcotics investigation, members of the Oelwein department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Division Narcotics Enforcement made the arrests. Search warrants were executed at the Oelwein addresses of 107 Seventh Avenue Northwest and 221 Third Avenue Southeast.
Additionally, related to this joint investigation, teams of officers located and apprehended a number of other individuals on arrest warrants throughout the community.
According to the news release, the following people have been arrested and are awaiting initial appearances on their charges:
• Justin Michael Buehler, 37, was arrested on a U.S. Marshal arrest warrant and for new charges of eluding, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Julie Ann Johnson, also known as Julie Ann Evans, 39, was arrested on a warrant for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class C felony.
• Jennifer Lee Krum, also known as Jennifer Lee Bagg, 28, arrested on a warrant for delivery of methamphetamine a Class C felony.
• Jeffery Eugene Euans, 60, arrested for possession of a methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (Class B felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony), drug tax stamp violation, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a prescription medication.
• Ronald Allen McLaury, 52, gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nancy Sheree Latham, 41, possession of a methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (Class B Felony, gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony, drug tax stamp violation, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a prescription medication.
• George David Kirkbride, 52, warrant for delivery of Methamphetamine (Class C felony.
• Vanessa Lynn Smith, 36, warrant for delivery of methamphetamine (Class C felony) possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Wade Stacey, 26, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, Stacey was arrested for a Buchanan County warrant for Possession of methamphetamine.
Also charged from this investigation but not arrested on this date as they were already in custody:
• Cody Richard Reisner, 37, delivery methamphetamine (Class C felony),
• Matthew Ward Moore, 28, delivery of methamphetamine – (Class C felony).
Other drug related charges on other individuals are pending.