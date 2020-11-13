FAYETTE – ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County office will host a Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9-11:30 a.m.
The local site is Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main Street in Fayette. Due to social distancing requirements preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The registration fee is $60 on or before Nov. 25 and $70 after Nov. 25. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Deb Kahler at the ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County office at 563-425-3331.