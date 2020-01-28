FAYETTE — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette will be offering two Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) trainings in their office located at 218 S. Main St. in Fayette on Monday, Feb. 10. The first one will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the second one will be held from 7-9 p.m.
The registration fee is $20. To obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331.
The course will fulfill 2017-2018 applicator recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators.