AMES – Women landowners, farmers and ag retailers will have the opportunity to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 14 to learn more about growing alternative crops in Iowa through this distance-learning session of Agronomy in the Field.
Have you considered making a change to your operation but don’t know where to start? The Jan. 14 session of Agronomy in the Field will share results of economic returns from 3-and 4-year crop rotations with facilitated discussion on the finer points to consider in adding, removing, or modifying a farm enterprise as well as how to plan ahead to avoid foreseeable pitfalls in the process.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Agronomy in the Field for Women will be offered in Fayette County at 6 p.m. Sessions are typically 90 minutes long. In addition to the Fayette County office hosting the distance-learning session, women can also join online from the comfort of their own home or watch the recorded session at a later date.
Any interested women who would like to participate should contact Deb at 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu. To participate from home, contact agronomyinthefield@iastate.edu to receive access to web-conferencing and resource materials. There is no cost to participate.
Sessions will be offered throughout winter 2020. Sessions are as follows:
Jan. 14 – Alternative Crops and Markets
Feb. 18 – Growing Season Weather Outlook and Weather Resources
March 17 – Planning for Successful Implementation of a Herbicide Program
April 7 – Early Season Scouting Tips and Tricks
Information and upcoming dates are also available on the Integrated Crop Management website.