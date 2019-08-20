Railroad museum opened for Heritage Days despite vandals’ efforts to destroy

“Attendance was a little spotty this year, but those that visited enjoyed looking at the displays and exploring the cars and engines,” said Ed Ray talking about this year’s Heritage Days turnout at the Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum in Oelwein.
The railroad museum and outdoor displays are all that remain of the once thriving railroad industry and heartbeat of Oelwein, the “Hub City” of the rail lines throughout the upper Midwest. A group of dedicated museum members work to keep the railroad history alive through the upkeep of the displays and volunteered presence for tours and events like the annual Heritage Days.
“Like most groups, we’re getting older and railroad history doesn’t seem to appeal to many younger people,” Ray said.
Unfortunately, the railroad museum and displays do appeal to vandals who find the two-story brick building and historic locomotives at the end of First Street SW just a couple block west of downtown, to be the perfect target for throwing rocks.
“We didn’t have this kind of trouble when the police department was still located next door in City Hall,” Ray said. “But since they’ve moved out, the vandalism has definitely increased.”
Ray said the locomotives and train cars for the outdoor displays are pitted with rock chips, but that isn’t the worst of it. In mid-June this year, four young teens age 13-15 caused considerable damage at the museum. The main entrance, which faces the west and is not seen from the street, was kicked in and once inside, the vandals raised havoc, tipping over displays, ransacking the gift shop, and turning loose every fire extinguisher, covering the wreckage in white powder. Eight windows were broken, along with one of the thick glass dairy blocks that line the doorway.
Apparently not satisfied with just wrecking the museum, the four juveniles then turned their attention to the historic caboose, where they made entrance and started a fire in the stove, intending to burn the car up. They also climbed the yard office tower, kicked in the door and did more damage there.
Ray said someone passing by saw smoke coming from the caboose and alerted authorities. The four teens were caught and face fines, but getting any restitution is doubtful, he said.
“So that is how our summer has been, fixing, repairing, cleaning and painting, just so we could be open for visitors this weekend,” Ray said. “This place has been a kids’ playground since the police left next door.”
He said part of the attraction for kids is that three items on museum grounds are objects in the popular Pokémon Go, a mobile game, that combines GPS, with augmented reality and dorky-cute graphics. Players walk in real time, while their mobile app steers them to possible sites such as historical monuments disguised as PokéStops.
That’s fine for players who use the game as intended to have fun and learn new things while catching a Pokémon character, but for some, like the four juveniles charged with vandalism, it isn’t enough to just find those locations and capture one of the graphic creatures.
Diann Smith, a member of the Hub City Heritage Corp, said they carry insurance on the museum and grounds but there is a big deductible. That means the members have stepped up to help with financial support out of their own pockets, as well as volunteering with the cleanup and repairs.
“It’s not so much the cost of the materials, they are still relatively cheap, but the time to do the fixing. It takes about two hours of labor for each window,” Ray said. Eight windows were broken out in the June rampage; 31 windows in the last two years including some in the engines.
“And that fire extinguisher stuff – we’ll be cleaning that up for years,” he said. “We didn’t even get to things that we wanted to add this year. All of our spare time was spent cleaning up and fixing up.”
Ray said help is always needed and greatly welcomed at the museum. The he says the main thing to remember is, “If you see people around that you think shouldn’t be here, call the Oelwein Police Department.”