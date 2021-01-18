Bob Reinhardt of Oelwein diligently sorted his recycle items among each door at the big blue recycling bins in the city’s south parking lot. Then he took out a pocketknife and made a few cuts in the large, now empty, cardboard box that held everything else. Breaking the box down into manageable pieces at the tailgate of his pickup topper, Bob said it’s nice to have the bins back in town.
“This is the first I’ve been out to use them,” he said. “I brought a lot of stuff and I’m glad I can get rid of it all in one trip, even the box.”
It’s not a big excursion, but taking items to the local recycling bins is an opportunity to get out in the fresh air. Bob appreciates that as well. Running a few errands like this with limited person-to-person contact breaks up the monotony of pandemic self-isolation. They might take a ride around town too, before heading home.
The city welcomed the recycling bins back to town in mid-December. They were removed in early August at City Council’s request amid numerous complaints of misuse, garbage dumping, and many city employee hours spent cleaning up the areas around the bins.
The Council sent representation to the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission meetings to state the city’s case against the bins, but was met with opposition. After a few months of trying to get some support to have FCSWC regulations updated, the city agreed to resume responsibility for the bins, but they are being closely monitored.
Along with the bins in the south city parking lot, two other sets are located just north of the Oelwein Police headquarters on Highway 150, and accessible from Second Avenue SE.
Reinhardt said he had heard that some folks had dumped non-acceptable garbage by the bins in the past and he hopes this practice doesn’t continue to be a problem.
The city is still looking for a business that would consider hosting bins in their parking lot. Any interested business can contact city hall, 283-5440.