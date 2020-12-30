Plows built snow mountains in Oelwein parking lots and snowmobilers raced across fields of fresh powder outside Oran on Wednesday.
Winter finally looked like itself, again.
A winter storm brought snow to much of the region from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wis., reports. A slight chance exists for more snow on New Year’s Day.
Since schools are already on their winter breaks, no children were gifted snow days.
The higher amounts where mostly confined to portions of Iowa into southern Wisconsin and a short period of freezing drizzle followed some of the snow fall, it says. Travel quickly became slick to hazardous.
By 7 p.m. Tuesday, 5.5 inches of snow had accumulated in Stanely, according to storm reports sent into the National Weather Service. Another report said Jesup had 5.5 inches by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The weather service reported the following totals as of Wednesday morning as well:
• Allamakee County — Postville and Monona: 3.1 inches.
• Chickasaw County — New Hampton: 3 inches.
• Clayton County — Elkader: 4 inches.
• Fayette County — Wadena: 6 inches; Fayette: 4 inches.
• Winneshiek County — Decorah: 3.1 inches.