In-depth information for dairy and beef producers on enhancing value of dairy steers from breeding to feeding.
Register today for “Midwest Dairy & Beef Day: Enhancing Value from Breeding to Feeding” held on Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Iowa’s Dairy Center located at 1527 Highway 150 S, in Calmar.
This event is a collaborative effort between Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach, the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation and Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC). This year’s event will discuss opportunities and challenges to adding value to dairy calves and dairy beef cross calves.
Producers will also share their experiences from feeding to breeding during a panel discussion. Beef producers, dairy producers, industry persons and students are encouraged to attend.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Dan Schaefer will provide information on determining the predictability of Holstein progeny sired by beef breed bulls. This will be followed by Denise Schwab, ISU Extension Beef Specialist, who will discuss beef bull selection and finding appropriate bulls for crossing on dairy cows.
Director of Iowa Beef Center and ISU Extension Beef Specialist Dr. Dan Loy will break down the elements of developing an implant strategy. Following lunch, Dave Lawstuen, Chair of Iowa’s Dairy Center and NICC agriculture faculty, will introduce genomics and share the strategy Iowa’s Dairy Center uses to determine the mothers of the next generation of dairy steers.
The day will conclude with a producer panel sharing experiences and answering questions about their successful dairy steer programs.
This program is offered free of charge, thanks to the support of local businesses. Please call NICC at (800) 728-2256, ext. 399, to register by Thursday, Dec. 5. More information is available at www.iowadairycenter.com.