Across the country, millions of Americans will celebrate those who served our country in the military. To help keep Americans safe on the streets, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7 is teaming up with local law enforcement in Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri to ensure everyone celebrates safely, drives sober, and with seatbelts buckled.
Choosing to drive impaired puts everyone in danger, including yourself. Even one drink can be one too many. According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 36,560 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018, and 29% of those fatalities occurred in crashes during which a driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the legal limit of .08.
Even if you’ve had only one drink, designate a sober driver, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.
“Impaired driving is a real threat to our community every day, and that threat increases during holidays like Memorial Day,” said Regional Administrator, Susan DeCourcy. “For those who are stepping up as the designated driver or not drinking at the event, we want to remind you and any passengers to buckle up as well.”
In 2018, there were 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes across the country with more than half killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) not wearing their seat belts. NHTSA Region 7 urges drivers to think about all the factors that make up safe driving behaviors when getting on the road any day of the year.
Not wearing, or improperly wearing, a seat belt can cost you your life so make sure you are secured properly. Always remember:
• Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.
• Airbags are designed to work with seatbelts, not replace them.
Stay safe this Memorial Day and remember: Drive Sober and Buckle Up. For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/.