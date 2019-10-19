Retirement open house to honor Carol Hamilton

Some people just seem to be born with a volunteer spirit. Such is the case with Carol Hamilton. The Oelwein native has been the face of community giving for more than 25 years.
Seeing a need and responding to it, seems to be what Carol does best, beginning with her service on the board for the Community Kitchen Cupboard for 26 years, as well as volunteering with the former Meals on Wheels program.
Carol has also reached out to the senior population as an activity director at Oelwein Care Center and assistant activity director at Grandview Healthcare Center.
But Carol’s true passion goes beyond a single job title or mere volunteerism to serving God as a humble servant of Sacred Heart Parish for more than 25 years. Her loving and caring of the people of Sacred Heart and the community has been a blessing in many ways, from serving shut-ins, to sitting with the sick, to listening and comforting grieving loved ones, and officiating funerals.
In her role as the Pastoral Associate at Sacred Heart, she has touched the lives of many. Now the people of Sacred Heart are inviting everyone to thank Carol for her years of service to the parish, at a special retirement open house in her honor on Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
Her service to those in need for more than two decades has been a blessing to all.