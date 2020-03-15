After Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday recommended that the state’s school districts close down for four weeks to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many announced they would. Not all, however.
Oelwein Community Schools already had scheduled Monday off, and Superintendent Josh Ehn said it’s leadership team was going to meet before making an announcement. Oelwein will not be alone in doing that.
”You will likely see some schools in session tomorrow as they try to plan next steps,“ Ehn said in a post on the district’s Facebook page. “We were scheduled to be off tomorrow, so you will not see an official closure announcement yet.
“Our Leadership Team will be meeting first thing in the morning to plan what a four-week break will look like for our community. We understand that food service and child care are major concerns and needs for our families and plan to address those. We have made preliminary plans for support in these areas and will make final announcements on what this will look like tomorrow.
”We are in uncharted territory,” Ehn said. “The situation is very fluid and there will be lots of questions to answer in the coming days. We will be posting answers to our COVID-19 page on the District Website.”
At roughly 8 p.m. Sunday night, the governor issued a statement regarding her recommendation.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds stated. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
She made the recommendation in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and based Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Earlier Sunday, IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases, according to the Governor’s Office. Two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years.
The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa.
The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread.
One of the new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase. The governor will hold a press conference in Monday.
The state of Iowa is developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low income students, according to the governor.
Also Sunday, Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency continuing the proclamation signed on March 9, allowing retailers that sell liquor, beer, wine, carbonated beverages, and other beverages with an Iowa beverage container deposit to stop accepting empty cans and bottles for the duration of this disaster emergency.
On Sunday evening, the CDC updated its mass gathering guidance to postpone for the next 8 weeks any events with 50 or more people. The goal is to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.
COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with
PREVIOUS STORY
JOHNSTON — A Dallas County resident who hadn’t traveled out of state has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first “community spread” of the virus in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Saturday night.
Speaking at a news conference in the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Reynolds said the 18th person who has tested positive for the COVID-19 was 61-80 years old. While others who tested positive had been infected after being in regions where the disease was more widespread, the latest case indicates the virus was becoming more common in Iowa.
Reynolds said people should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people. Despite actions by other governors to cancel school, Reynolds said she wouldn’t support such a move unless more people tested positive.
In north-central Iowa, the Charles City Community School District announced Sunday night that it was extending its spring break through March 23.
Many colleges have opted to shift to online classes and Des Moines Public Schools has extended spring break because of the disease.
For most people, the COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
A news release issued Saturday by the Governor’s office also noted there is community spread in Omaha, Neb. Community spread occurs when individuals have been infected with the virus in an area and cannot specifically identify the source of the infection, or do not know how or where they became infected.
The news release also says: “At this time, school closures are not recommended. Based on CDC guidelines:
“If a school has a positive case in a student, faculty member or visitor, we recommend a short-term suspension of a few days for cleaning to mitigate spread of the virus.
“If there is significant absenteeism of staff and students, they should consider a short to medium length suspension of 2 to 4 weeks.
“For substantial community spread, longer suspensions of 4 to 8 weeks or more are recommended.”
The news release also includes these recommendations:
• People 60 years of age and older with underlying conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel to affected areas.
• Consider personal social distancing measures: avoid large gatherings, limit the number of attendees per gathering.
• Consider working remotely or online learning when possible.
• Encourage staff to telework (when feasible), particularly individuals at increased risk of severe illness.
• Limit non-essential work travel and gatherings.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The news release says state agencies are taking the following steps:
• The IDPH encourages long-term care facilities to align their practices with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that limits non-essential visitors to long-term care facilities. In addition, IDPH is requesting that long-term care facilities report to the department when greater than two staff or residents are ill with respiratory symptoms without another diagnosis.
• The IDPH further encourages long-term care facilities to implement additional visitor limitation protocols as deemed necessary to protect the life and safety of their residents.
• On Saturday, the Iowa Veterans Home announced it is restricting all visitors to both residents and staff in accordance with new national guidelines for nursing homes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Only Iowa Veterans Home staff will be allowed access, and all staff will be screened prior to entering.
• The Iowa Department of Human Services suspended all in-person visitation for their six state-run facilities to prevent risk to the individuals served and to mitigate against community-spread. The department will consider limited exceptions and is offering virtual options to allow continued communication with loved ones.
• The DHS is putting policies in place to ensure access to childcare during this time, including financial and operational assistance. These include paying child care providers based on enrollment rather than attendance, and expediting licensing to enable increasing capacity. Childcare inspection and regulatory functions will shift to provide technical assistance focused on hygiene and sanitation. DHS also recognizes the stress that emergency events cause children and families and are developing strategies to identify and address their needs.