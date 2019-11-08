At 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 18 approximately 1 1/2 miles west of West Union. A 14-year-old from Hawkeye was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Hwy 18 when they lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions. The vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a mailbox, and entered the northside where it overturned onto its top. The driver was not injured, and the vehicle is considered a total loss. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Tri State Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation.
Road conditions cause Wednesday morning rollover near West Union
Deb Kunkle
