Pickup rollover on Highway 18

A Hawkeye teen escaped without injury after losing control of his pickup due to weather conditions Wednesday morning on Highway 18.

At 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 18 approximately 1 1/2 miles west of West Union. A 14-year-old from Hawkeye was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Hwy 18 when they lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions. The vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a mailbox, and entered the northside where it overturned onto its top. The driver was not injured, and the vehicle is considered a total loss. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Tri State Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation.

