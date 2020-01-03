Longtime American Legion member and Korean War veteran Paul Ryan was fitted with the prestigious Quilt of Valor at the December Legion meeting. The Waukon native was drafted into the Army in 1951 at the height of the Korean War.
He was stationed at Camp Chaffee Army Base near Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Paul attended several unique cooking schools and was assigned duty that served special diets to the troops that returned wounded from battle in the war in Korea.
He was discharged in 1953 serving exactly two years in uniform.
He returned home to Waukon but soon found employment in Oelwein at Modern Cleaners. Paul worked there for 10 years and then bought that business. He owned it for 14 years when he sold to City Laundering Company. Paul then worked for City Laundering for another 23 years, retiring in 1993 at the age of 65.
Paul has always been a strong community supporter. He served on the city council for a total of 23 years and many more boards and commissions.
He served on the Fayette County Draft Board, the Civil Service Commission, and the Plaza Board. Ryan is a 63-year member of the American Legion and currently serves the board of trustees and the Honor Guard at Post 9 and is a member of the Oelwein Veterans Park Committee. Paul celebrated his 91st birthday in August.