The Sacred Heart Parish annual ice cream social was held on Wed. Sept. 4 at the gym of the church, this year. The event drew a big crowd, and according to many it was a larger crowd than they had seen in a while.
The event is sponsored by the Rosary Society as a way to kick off the school year and their first night of the church’s religion program.
People enjoyed the hamburgers and hotdogs and all the delicious pies, that seemed to have gone pretty fast.
“It’s a nice event,” said Liz McMillan, who was there with her husband Robert and son Tom. “We usually try to make it every year and have probably attended for the past 15 years at least.”