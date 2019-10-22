The Oelwein School Board tentatively approved the sale of Husky Construction House No. 3, at 900 Seventh St. SE, for $250,000 on Monday.
Public comment on the sale will be heard at the Monday, Nov. 18 school board meeting at 7 p.m.
“House No. 3” indicates its chronological order in the endeavors of Industrial Technology teacher Jesse Dinsdale’s Husky Construction program, which began in fall 2018.
“Categorically, we have a construction fund that rolls over year to year, house to house,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “Any profits stay in ‘miscellaneous’ in the general fund and are reinvested into helping kids learn mostly in career and technical education areas.”
As a district, “we’re also putting new houses into community,” Ehn said. “In just three years we’ve put three-quarters of a million dollars in taxable valuation on the books that wasn’t there before.”
Monthly claims for student construction as of Oct. 18 include more than $1,000 each for furniture, flooring and plumbing, with funds totaling $14,812.52 for the period.
When it comes to selling a Husky House, the district has some limitations.
“All construction projects are outlined in the board packet under claims and accounts, and one could easily see what was spent on the house, so we don’t have a lot of negotiating power,” Ehn said.
The school district, as the seller, will pay a 3.5 percent commission on the sale price to Cornerstone Realtors, provide a two-year warranty and complete finishing touches as specified in the contract.
The buyer, whom the contract identifies as Robert A. Stivers Jr., will pay cash at closing set Nov. 30, plus a $5,000 allowance for appliances.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered closed session to discuss sale of real estate which Iowa law allows “only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to [impact] the price.”
No further action was taken outside of closed session, and decisions may not be made in closed session except a vote to exit the session.
The board members present passed the motion 5-0 with Candace King, Charlene Stocker, Dana Bostian, Bob Kalb and Dave Schmidt voting. Julie Williams and Erin Ryan were unable to attend.