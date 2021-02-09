A crash Monday, Feb. 8, involving two semis in Bremer County sent a Minnesota man to the hospital with serious injuries.
At 4:27 p.m. the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the motor vehicle accident involving two semis in the 1100 block of Highway 218. Deputies’ investigation determined a 2018 red Freightliner driven by Zoltan Pusenyak of St. Paul, Minnesota was southbound when he crossed over the median and struck a 2019 blue Peterbuilt driven by Isaac Snow of Hanover, Ontario, Canada.
Pusenyak’s semi hit Snow’s semi behind the cab, snapping the trailer from the tractor, overturning the trailer and sending the tractor down the median.
Pusenyak was transported from the scene by Air Care to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota with serious injuries. Snow was not injured. Both vehicles are considered a total loss.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Plainfield Fire Department, Plainfield First Responders, Waverly Ambulance, Air Care, and Rasmussen’s Towing and Recovery. The sheriff’s office reports the accident remains under investigation at this time.