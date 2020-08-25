Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LifeServe Blood Center is conducting blood drives in local communities in September. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Appointments and masks are required.

Blood drives will be held in these locations:

Hawkeye, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2:30-6 p.m. Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.

Oelwein, Thursday, Sept. 17, 12-5 p.m. Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.

Maynard, Friday, Sept. 18, 3-5:30 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 160 6th St. N.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

