Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher is asking for the public’s help in locating Scott Lee Czappa, 29, who is wanted in regard to an alleged sexual assault.
Czappa, formerly of Portage,
Wisconsin, but most recently living
in Elgin, may be driving a Dodge Durango painted to look as a police car with Wisconsin registration of 587 XUJ, according to a news release issued Thursday by the the Sheriff’s Office.
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Czappa following an investigation that concluded he had sexually abused a minor female. He has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C Felony.
He may have fled the area and possibly have returned to Wisconsin.
If you see Czappa or his vehicle call your local authorities, Fisher said.