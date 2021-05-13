INDEPENDENCE — Addressing the need for a safe and proper drug and medication disposal option for the general public, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office installed a public-use drop box outside the Sheriff’s Office in April 2016.
Throughout the five years the box has been in use, a total of 1,103 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications have been collected. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office, through partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency, has collected a total of 361 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications through DEA sanctioned Drug Take Back events since 2016.
“These numbers are indicative of the oftentimes overwhelming amount drugs and medications that are in average households and how many of these are improperly disposed of by flushing or throwing them away with general household refuse, contaminating our landfills and public water supplies. While this drop box gives the public a proper disposal option, it also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can lead to unintentional overdose deaths” said Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski.
Citizens can use this drop box for safe and proper disposal of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications, including veterinarian drugs and medications. Citizens do not have to be Buchanan County residents to use this drop box and may do so anonymously.
The box is for public access 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is located on the east side of the Sheriff’s Office near the Sheriff’s Office/Courthouse parking lot.
Any and all types of unwanted drugs and medications, including illegal drugs, may be placed in the drop box. Drugs and medications do not need to be in their original packaging. If original packing is used, name labels do not need to be removed from prescriptions unless desired.
Please do not put needles, sharps, glass, liquids, inhalers, gauze and other non-drug related items in the drop box.