Oelwein City Council is preparing for the winter months of snow, with its passage of an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code regarding snow emergency parking ban, clearing snow, ice and accumulations, and depositing snow on city streets and sidewalks.
The amendment includes a citywide parking ban on all city streets in the event the National Weather Service predicts three or more inches of snowfall for the city of Oelwein. The parking ban stays in effect until all snow has been removed. Under the new ruling, it will no longer be necessary for the mayor to declare a snow emergency for the parking ban to go into effect.
But the vote was less than unanimous when it came to approving the city’s snow and ice policy. Councilman Warren Fisk said, from personal experience, he never knows when snowplows are going to make their last trip down the street. He expressed the frustration of many area residents who shovel or blow out their drives and sidewalks only to have them filled up when the plow makes another pass down the street.
City Utility and Street Superintendent Vic Kane told Fisk that with the new emergency parking ban in place and all cars cleared off the street, they hope to eliminate a second or third pass with the snowplow. He said this will help people to know they should be able to blow out their driveways after the plow goes by.
After the discussion, the council voted 3-2 in favor of the city’s snow and ice policy, with both Fisk and Matt Derifield opposed.
Councilman Fisk raised concerns about the shared use and occupancy lease agreement with the Oelwein School District for the Williams Wellness Center. Fisk noted that over the past five years, the wellness center has operated at a loss of more than $215,000.
“This is taking some money that could be used for other things,” Fisk said. “We need to get a private entity in to run this thing.”
Councilman Matt Weber replied that the wellness center staff have worked very hard to decrease the amount of loss each year, and it continues to decrease. He added that many attempts have been made over the years to get a private business to operate the wellness center, but to no avail.
Councilman LouAnn Milks pointed out that some of the things the city offers to residents, like the wellness center, are for the betterment of the community, regardless of whether there is a net gain. She said what is gained in making the city more attractive to families is just as important.
The Council approved the lease agreement with the school district, with Fisk voting against it.
The Council discussed amending the rental inspection fee schedule pertaining to the cost of a landlord to appeal a decision from the inspector. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said after hearing feedback from landlords, city staff was recommending changing the charge for an appeal from $100 to $50, to show the city is willing to work with them.
However, the Council voted to leave the appeals fee at $100. Any issues that landlords have with the building official over inspections can be brought before the Board of Appeals at a fee of $100. If the Board rules for with the landlord, the fee is refunded. If not, the city keeps the fee.
Other changes to the fee schedule include a $100 fine if the second inspection fails; $250 fine if the third inspection fails, at which time the occupancy permit is pulled, and the property cannot be rented for six months; $100 occupancy renewal inspection fee six months after the last failed inspection.
In other action, the Council awarded the 2019 seal coat street improvements to Blacktop Services Company of Humboldt in the amount of $169,047.78.
The Council approved a request from the fire department to collect funds for MDA “Fill the Boot” campaign at the intersection of First Avenue and East Charles Street from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
The Oelwein Public Library’s plan to host a “Strolling With the Spirits” cemetery walk at Oakdale Cemetery was approved. The event will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Local resident and landlord Brett DeVoe asked the council to create a plan of action for the city’s water and sewer upgrades. He said having a plan for the upgrades will keep the city on track with improvements if they stick to it, once created.
Local resident Steve Koch told the Council he and his family are suffering health issues such as headaches from a sewer-like smell that continues to be in his neighborhood in the southwest quadrant. He said while authorities say it is nothing, he wants the city to take a closer look because his family’s health is being compromised. The council took his concern under advisement.
The Council went into executive session to discuss litigation strategy per Iowa Code 21.5(1)©. Following the executive session, the Council adjourned for a work session at the library with Fox Engineering regarding assessments for Old Road and Wings East proposed projects.