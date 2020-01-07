Slushy road causes rollover near Sumner Saturday

At 1:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, a Fayette County Deputy came upon a vehicle that had just rolled into the ditch. Upon investigation, it was learned Kathryn Kay Hufford, 66, of Arlington, was driving her 2005 Ford Ranger north of 150th Street on R Avenue when she lost control due to the slushy roads. Hufford entered the west ditch and her vehicle rolled over.
Hufford was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for possible injuries. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sumner EMS. This accident remains under investigation