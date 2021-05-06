ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Keaton Kruger plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for general education and then transfer to Iowa State University to study biomedical engineering.
Keaton is the son of Travis Kruger, Gisele Carbone Kruger, Kristy Gonzalez and Cory Gonzalez. He is a brother to Alyssa Kruger, Tristen Kruger, Charlee Gonzales, Caydence Gonzales, Henry Carbone Kruger, Giulia Carbone Kruger and Anne Carbone.
In high school he has been active in football, basketball, track, robotics and baseball.
Outside of school he’s been active in Bible School and robotics.