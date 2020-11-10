ARLINGTON — Starmont Superintendent Troy Heller is keeping watch over the COVID-19 positivity rate that continues to rise in Fayette County. He knows it may mean a change in the current learning model at Starmont, where students would need to attend remote classes, rather than in-person as they are currently doing.
Heller says now is the time to have the conversation to be prepared in all aspects and he outlined his plan for the district and its families in a letter posted on the school’s Facebook page Tuesday.
“As the metrics for Fayette County and statewide continue to trend in the wrong direction, I wanted to update you on our planning and explain how decisions will be made when and if it comes to making a change in our instructional model. First for the bad news: with the countywide positivity rate now at 15-20%, we have crossed the threshold where we need to start having this conversation.
“But there is some good news. While our metrics in the district are on the uptick, we are still well below that redline, with an absentee rate of 3-4% for students who are absent for any COVID-related reason, either as a result of a positive case or in quarantine.
“Furthermore, our internal data strongly suggests the spread of COVID is happening outside the school setting. Based on this analysis, there is no doubt our mitigation measures are effective. It is arguable then, that changing the learning model now could lead to the unintended consequence of accelerating community spread. Why? Because while it is clear what we are doing inside the school is working, it would appear that what we are doing outside of the school is not.
“I am cautious about exacerbating a situation where students may or may not follow recommended social distancing or mask wearing outside the school setting. The point I would really like to emphasize here is that it is of critical importance that face coverings and social distancing not be considered unique to the school setting.
“Nonetheless, since we have crossed that first threshold with our county positivity rate, the responsible course of action is to begin putting the pieces together in the event a change becomes necessary. It would be appropriate for you, as parents and community members, to begin thinking about what this might mean for your child(ren) and to create contingency plans.
“But let me be crystal clear – at this point, we are not planning a change to the learning model. We will, however, continue to be prepared for all scenarios.
“At home, we ask that you talk about your readiness for virtual instruction in the event we need to utilize it between now and the end of the school year. For example, you will want to have conversations about childcare needs if students cannot attend in-person, technology support, or any other needs that the school district may be able to help with.
“However, if our internal data begins to shift; and we see evidence of the virus spreading in the school setting or high absenteeism rates among students/staff, then we will need to reevaluate the situation and make some adjustments. Here’s how that is likely to unfold.
“To begin, a change in instructional model will not be made without consideration from the Fayette County Health Department, Iowa Health, CDC, and the Starmont School Board rules and input. Both the school district and the county health department have a critical and collaborative role to play in determining the best response.
“In prior thinking, we believed a change to the instructional model might come suddenly, without much advance warning. I no longer think that is the case; and instead, believe we will be able to provide some notice before making the switch.
“Once we determine collaboratively with the county health department that a change is warranted, a three-day window will open for us to make the shift. Here is a flow chart with our current plan when making the switch.
“Day One: We would continue to operate onsite, albeit with a 12:45 p.m. early dismissal. The aim of this day is to make certain all our students have the devices and instructional material they need for at-home learning. Once school dismisses at 12:45 p.m. that afternoon, our faculty and staff would make final preparations for remote learning.
“Day Two: This would be our first day of remote learning. You can expect to receive more details about what this will look like from building administrators. All faculty and staff will continue to report to their normal work station, and our food service program will continue to operate much the same as it did over the summer.
During this day, the district will be required to submit to the Iowa Department of Education a request for waiver to move to continuous required remote learning for a period of two weeks.
“Day Three: Required remote learning will continue, but the Board of Directors will hold an emergency meeting to determine our next steps. Assuming the Iowa Department of Education approves a request to move to continuous required remote learning for a period of two weeks, the Board will have the final word. They can either affirm that decision, return to in-person learning, or move to a hybrid model of instruction.
“A quick note about hybrid learning. If the district moves toward hybrid learning, circumstances will determine what the hybrid model will look like. Example: The Elementary may be face-to-face, while the MS/HS may be online. You will be informed when this type of situation occurs. This could change at any time.
“In closing, I want to emphasize again that at this time, we are not planning to make a change in the instructional delivery model. Today’s message is meant to inform you of our current thinking and how we are going about the decision-making process.
“Have a great day, and please help us by making sure you follow mitigation protocols outside the school setting.”
Sincerely,
Troy Heller
Starmont Community School District