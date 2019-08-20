Iowa State Fair attendance records crushed in 2019

DES MOINES — Nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair and the 2019 Fair crushed attendance records on individual days and racked up a total of 1,170,375 attendees over the 11 day celebration.
The recipe for records, included unseasonably nice weather, an outstanding Grandstand lineup, competition from livestock to quilts, new day time programming, over 50 new foods, and a national stump speech spotlight. An estimated 1,170,375 (unaudited) people visited the 2019 Iowa State Fair, besting the previous records of 1,130,260 set in 2018 and the 1,117,398 set in 2015. The Iowa State Fair ranks among the largest fairs in the nation with consistent attendance over 1 million and has been recording attendance numbers over 1 million visitors since 2002. The 2019 Iowa State Fair was held Aug. 8-18 and highlighted Fair Favorites.
A breakdown of daily attendance is listed below:
Thursday, Aug. 8 – 84,928
Friday, Aug. 9 – 103,096
Saturday, Aug. 10 – 122,111
Sunday, Aug. 11 – 108,283
Monday, Aug. 12 – 97,682
- Tuesday, Aug. 13 – 102,953
- Wednesday, Aug. 14 – 109,323
Thursday, Aug. 15 – 104,247
- Friday, Aug. 16 – 112,891
Saturday, Aug. 17 – 119,276
Sunday, Aug. 18 – 105,585
- One day attendance record.
With the exception of Friday, Aug. 9, each day in 2019 was above the same day in 2018. Three different one day records were set in 2019 including: Tuesday, Aug. 13, Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Friday Aug. 16. The attendance of 122,111 on the first Saturday, Aug. 10 was the 2nd highest Saturday recorded, behind 127,277 recorded in 1991.
Following the fair, daily attendance estimates are set aside and an actual count of tickets including daily sales, advance sales, exhibitors, concessionaires, campers, children, credentials, half price, etc. is made to determine the final total attendance.