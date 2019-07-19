FAYETTE — A love for crop farming has led Kelsey Craun to her current position as a summer assistant for the Fayette County Extension Office headquartered in Fayette. Craun began her duties in late May and will continue until early August.
“I grew up on a crop farm, and I just really like agriculture,” said Craun. “I think that, ‘feeding the whole world’ side of it is neat, and that we grow the crops that go out for so many other things.”
Craun felt she had a lot to offer the kids attending Extension’s summer camps.
“I was in 4-H for about eight years showing my dog, doing photography and floral cultural projects, and with crop production,” she said. “I thought it would be a different experience being on the opposite side of the exhibitor and to be able to give these kids that attend the camps the same opportunities or experiences that I was given.”
Her duties include coordinating the summer camps.
“I set the dates, create activities, plan out the day and even recruit kids when there are not enough signed up,” said Craun. “We have to have eight kids signed up for a camp. I’ve done at least 18 camps already and have one coming up that I will do during the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 26, and is themed ‘A Universe of Possibilities.’”
Craun said it would run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 4-H Exhibit Hall at the fairgrounds.
“The kids will do different crafts and games based on the different project areas in 4-H,” said Craun, “such as woodworking and horticulture. We have a limit of 70 kids for this camp. Openings left are very limited. Already, we are at about 64, as of this past Monday.”
Just a few weeks away from wrapping up her summer position with the Fayette County Extension Office, Craun said that she valued the opportunity presented to her through her work experiences this summer.
“It has definitely taught me how to overcome obstacles and how to interact with kids more,” said Craun. “I learned valuable skills such as communication — that was definitely big.
“I think the people here at this office are wonderful. The Iowa Extension programs teach a lot of life skills that you will use forever. I know I have fond memories of 4-H. I encourage all youths to go out and give their best in 4-H.”
Craun is the daughter of Jeff and Tracy Craun of Sumner. She is a 2017 graduate of Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. She attended Hawkeye Community College and earned an associate degree in agriculture business management.