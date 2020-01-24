The Fayette County Board of Supervisors is slated to set pay rates for county elected officials at its 9 a.m. meeting on Monday, Jan. 27 in the courthouse, 114 N. Vine, West Union.
The Compensation Board recommended by a 4-3 vote last month raising the salaries of the sheriff and county attorney by 6 percent and the supervisors, auditor, recorder and treasurer by 5 percent.
The state will not let counties raise their total budgets over 2 percent for the year. The supervisors can decrease the recommendations but they cannot increase them.
The board will also set a date for a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy for the fiscal year starting July 1.
At 11:45 a.m., it will decide whether to approve the second reading of proposed ordinance no. 42, which will replace ordinance no. 36 regulating commercial wind energy conversion systems on unincorporated county land. A copy of the proposed ordinance is at fayettecountyiowa.org in the center, red box labeled “Of Special Interest.”
Fund transfers are slated, from General Basic to Capital Projects for a rounding adjustment and within the Secondary Roads Department of $1.9 million from the Secondary Road Fund to the Secondary Road Infrastructure Syncing fund.
In other news, the board will hear the fiscal 2019 report from the First Judicial District Department of Corrections and updates or budget requests from the Riverview Center at 9:10 a.m., Upper Explorerland 9:45 a.m., HR Solutions for consultant services 10:15 a.m., and Midwest Benefits for health and dental insurance rates at 11 a.m.
An appointment to fill a vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission is slated to start the meeting.
A mock trial homeschool program wants to use the courthouse on May 2, and Hickory Grove Golf Course wants to renew its liquor license.
The board will hear updates from various departments and boards and continue to work on departmental budgets.