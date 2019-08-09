Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to end a threatening situation peacefully, after being called to a disturbance at Rowley that ended at a residence in Independence.
At approximately 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley. A verbal altercation had taken place between a male and female who have a minor child together, but live separately.
During the altercation, a handgun was allegedly displayed and used in a threatening manner towards the female by the male. The male had left the area with a minor child prior to arrival of law enforcement.
The male, identified as Kevin Leland King, 37, of Independence, was later found to be at a residence in the 700 block of 10th Street SW in Independence. King refused to communicate with law enforcement or exit the residence.
Due to the possibility of a firearm being involved, law enforcement surrounded the residence and blocked off the immediate vicinity. At approximately 10:45 p.m., King exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. The child was also found unharmed and returned to the mother.
Following two separate search warrants, King was arrested and charged with felon in possession of firearm (Class D felony), two counts of first-degree harassment, one count of second offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine, one count of child endangerment, (all aggravated misdemeanors), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving (both simple misdemeanors).
This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Jesup Police Department and both the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Independence Police Department K9 Units.