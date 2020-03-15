FAYETTE – The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offered this year at Upper Iowa University was canceled for the remainder of its schedule due to uncertainty related to COVID-19.
Accounting students through the university’s School of Business and Professional Studies were to have provided free income tax preparation on Thursdays through March 26. Organizers decided to end the program early this year out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of volunteers and program participants.