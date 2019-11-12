The Friends of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center invite area residents to join in honoring the people important in your lives when celebration of the Christmas season gets underway.
The Auxiliary’s 28th annual Lovelights project offers the opportunity to recognize family members, individuals and friends; those still with us and those who have passed. A donation can be made as a thank you, a get well wish, as a gesture of friendship or for someone in the military.
Lovelight donations of $5 recognizing an individual, couple, or organization are displayed on a red star. Donations of $25 or more are noted by a white star. The Lovelight banner of red and white stars is hung in the hospital lobby.
The seven-foot Lovelight star with its three-story streamers illuminates the Eighth Avenue hospital entrance honoring those remembered. It will shine brightly Sunday, Dec. 8 through Jan. 5. The banner is also displayed during those times in the hospital corridor.
The official star lighting ceremony will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Area residents are invited to take part in the ceremony, which includes holiday readings, carols, the lighting of the star, followed by hot chocolate and cookies.
To make a donation, contact Dawn at 319.283.4733. Checks should be made payable to Friends of MercyOne Oelwein.