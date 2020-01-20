The community is invited to the 5th annual “Taste of Pizza” (TOP) at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the lower level of Sacred Heart Church. The event is open to everyone.
Last year’s 4th annual TOP event was a huge success (more than 300 people) but this year’s party promises to be even bigger. The TOP family night is a duel role event by setting up a venue for several restaurants and pizzerias to showcase their best cuisines in preparation of Super Bowl Sunday and a great time for families and everyone. Sub theme for the night is “Bring another family with you.”
The TOP event gives prospective customers a chance to sample several different dishes, (more than 50 pizzas, broasted and fried chicken, finger sandwiches, meatballs, as well as salads) so they can make a taste-tested decision on what to order for their Super Bowl party.
The second prong of the event is to make it a family night. Bring the kids, bring Grampa, Gramma, and bring the neighbors, the price for the evening is a free will donation, as all the food has been donated by local eateries. Along with the many items of food to experience, there will be raffles, and prizes.
Persons may purchase raffle tickets for $1 with prizes including a $150 gift certificate for a catering event from Luigi’s; a $150 value of a Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, 1 night stay, with 2 free lunch buffets; Grand Fall Casino and Golf Resort, a 1 night stay with brunch for 2: a $40 Green Bay Packer sweatshirt from Sam’s, a Milwaukee Drill from Lumber Ridge Home Source, to name a few.
There is also a $10 raffle ticket or 3 for $20, for a $500 VISA gift card.
The food selections for tasting this year are from; Casey’s, Clete and Connie’s, Kwik Star, Leo’s, Mona’s Fire Pit, P.J.’s Bar & Grill, Pizza Hut, Pizza Ranch, and Subway.
Mike Schulmeister, event chairman says, “This promises to be a very fun night and a really great, inexpensive way to spend a night out with your family and maybe go home with some nice gifts.”
All proceeds will go to youth programs at Sacred Heart Parish. The Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart are hosting this event.