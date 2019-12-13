WEST UNION — The Community Chorus’ 77th performance of Handel’s “The Messiah” returns to West Union United Methodist Church at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15.
For the 34th consecutive year, the annual program will be under the direction of Douglas Poppen.
“It keeps drawing me back!” said Poppen with a laugh.
“You don’t normally see such a complex piece done to this caliber in a community this size,” he said.
Starting in 1942, “The Messiah” has been performed every year since, with the exception of 1943, when it was cancelled due to World War II.
“It is a valued tradition for many,” said Poppen, the retired director of the North Fayette Valley Chorus. “The pieces are meaningful, but there is so much more. We have a lot of families who perform together. It becomes generational.”
While the dedication the retired North Fayette Valley Chorus director has toward his duties as the director of the annual event is clear to
Poppen’s first year directing “The Messiah” was in 1986. It came as a surprise.
“When I interviewed for my position at the school that year, it was mentioned to me in passing that it was expected that the chorus director also direct 'The Messiah,'” he said. “I went on with the interview, and didn’t think much of it after that.
"Of course, at that point, I had no idea what a big event it was.”
A member of the community chorus reminded Poppen of his commitment.
“He came up to me after they had their first 'Messiah' rehearsal and said ‘We missed you at practice,’” Poppen said. “So, I showed up that next week, ready to direct.”
“It was remarkable,” Poppen said.“I was amazed by the talent, and I was further amazed that something like this was able to keep going for so long in a community this size.”
Over the years,Poppen added new music to the annual performance; and overtime, as his family grew, Poppen also added more performers. His wife, Leslie, began accompanying on the piano, and later their children, Sam and Lily, joined the chorus.
“It does become a family tradition for many,” Poppen said. “Many families bring their children to the rehearsals and the shows so when they are ready to join in their freshman year of high school, they have already seen what it all entails.”
Poppen is always excited to see fresh faces, as well as those of the returning performers.
“That’s part of what keeps this going, new experiences, new voices to add to the voices who have performed for many years and each year, you can find new meaning to the same pieces,” Poppen said.
“Life experiences can change how you perceive parts of the performance, even the words and melodies can become more meaningful as the performers enter new life phases. Music can affect you in different ways throughout a lifetime.”
The support by the community is one of the things that keeps him coming back.
“It amazes me every year the support we receive from not only our performers, but from the audience,” he said. “When I tell other directors about the caliber of performance we put on each year, they can hardly believe it."
The Ying Quartet, nationally recognized string quartet, performed years ago with the chorus.
“One of the things they said to me was that the chorus may not always hit the right notes perfectly each time, but the spirit is there,” he said. “That is a spirit you don’t always see even in the most accomplished choruses.”
The Messiah has become one of his favorite things about the holiday season.
“We have very kind officers who check with me each year to make sure I’m up to it,” he said. “Once someone is hooked on performing 'The Messiah,' they stay. That is why I don’t plan on going anywhere, anytime soon.”