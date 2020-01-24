OELWEIN — Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers received candidate forms from three Oelwein residents seeking to be on the ballot for a special city election coming up in February. The three candidates that will be on the ballot are Dan Driscoll, Rex Ericson and Karen Seeders.
The candidates are running for the City Council at-large seat vacated by the resignation of Matt Derifield and currently filled by Rex Ericson, who was appointed in December. Following Ericson’s appointment, local residents petitioned for the special election that has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Moellers informs Oelwein residents there are three ways in which they can participate in this special election.
“Eligible voters can vote absentee ballot if they wish,” said Moellers. “Those requesting an absentee ballot must have that request form mailed into the Auditor’s office by Friday, Jan. 31,” she said. The absentee ballot request form can be requested from the Auditor’s office and is also available online, where it can be printed off from the Secretary of State website.
Persons can also vote in person in the Auditor’s office until Monday, Feb. 10. Moellers said because the weather could be unpredictable at this time of year, Oelwein residents may choose to drive up to the courthouse on a nice day and cast their ballot ahead of the Feb. 11 election.
The third option is to vote at the polls the day of the special election. Polling places are the Oelwein Public Library for residents living in the First and Third Wards, and the Oelwein Community Plaza for those living in the Second and Fourth Wards. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.