Those attending Friday night’s Williams Center for the Performing Arts presentation of “Three Redneck Tenors” were treated to one of the best shows in the center’s 19-year history. Friday the 13th is often thought of as a day full of bad omens, but not so at the Williams Center.
One of the program attendees summed it up by saying, “The Three Redneck Tenors were a hoot.” Indeed, they were.
The scenery they brought with them filled the stage with backwoods Americana. Not only were the performers funny, they also displayed their well-developed operatic prowess. Their musical talent was nothing short of exquisite.
Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Fruge dished up down-home humor, as well as spectacular vocal selections. The program started out with what appeared to be three “good ole boys” from Texas complete with costumes which fit the Act I music selections. The first selection was “La Donna E‘ Mobile,” which transitioned into “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.” This was followed by a medley of eight classic TV musical themes. These themes encompassed some of the iconic TV shows of times gone by, such as “Mr. Ed,” “Bonanza,” and “Green Acres.”
The evening provided the opportunity for the audience to sit back, relax, and be transported to a simpler time. The program did not contain a single inappropriate word or phrase or reference to politics. (And there was a LOT of humor.)
Other selections sung in Act I included: “Lone Prairie,” “Green, Green Grass of Home,” “Shenandoah,” a medley of songs about New York City, and a medley of songs centering around “This Is the Moment.”
A short intermission provided the performers time to change into their operatic concert attire. (Tuxedos).
Act II opened with “The Impossible Dream,” from Man of La Mancha. The tenors were one of the top ten finalists on the second season of America’s Got Talent shows. Their vocal performance of Beethoven’s Fifth won them that honor, and they performed the same selection at the Williams Center during the concert.
The program moved into “Memory” from Cats, and then on to Jonathan Fruge‘s performance of “Bless the Broken Road,” made famous by Rascal Flatts. The only way to describe Fruge’s performance was, “What an incredible tenor voice!” Blake Davidson treated the audience to “Music of the Night,” from Phantom of the Opera.
As the concert was ending, Matthew Lord took the opportunity to tell about his singing with Pavarotti at the New York Metropolitan Opera and the significance of his father in his career. Jonathan and Blake joined Matthew in paying tribute to Matthew’s father in the performance of “Nessun Dorma.” The audience appreciation was noted by their generous applause throughout the concert and especially at the end of the concert — a standing ovation.
All to soon the bows were over and the trio left the audience with an encore of an a capella arrangement, “Pink Cadillac.”
The evening was just what was needed in the times that surround us. May the audience remember the fun, laughter, and feeling good about themselves and those around us. Unfortunately, it ended all too soon. The memories will linger in our minds.
The next program is “The Rumours Tribute Show, the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show.” The show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 7:30 p.m. (Please note this is a 7:30 p.m. show, not a 7 p.m. show.) Tickets are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center (319-283-2312), or on-line at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. For further information contact the Williams Center for the Arts Office: (319-283-6616). Cost for the tickets is $25 for adults in advance of the show, and $30 the evening of the show.