Today in History

Today is Friday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2019. There are 130 days left in the year.
On August 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
In 1775, Britain’s King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of “open and avowed rebellion.”
In 1913, Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue, inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen story, was unveiled in the harbor of the Danish capital.
In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
In 1960, Broadway librettist Oscar Hammerstein II, 65, died in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”
In 1979, Soviet dancer Alexander Godunov defected while the Bolshoi Ballet was on tour in New York.
In 2003, Former priest John Geoghan, the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.
In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death. Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, the U.S. soldier who’d massacred 16 Afghan civilians, was sentenced at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Vera Miles is 89. Actress Barbara Eden is 88. Political satirist Mark Russell is 87. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 85. Actor Richard Sanders is 79. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 77. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 74. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 72. Actor David Robb is 72. Singer Linda Thompson is 72. Actress Shelley Long is 70. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 70. Country singer-musician Woody Paul is 70. Queen Noor of Jordan is 68. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 68. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Mike Boddicker is 62. Rock musician Dean DeLeo is 58. Actor Jay Mohr is 49. Actor Ray Park is 45. Actor Scott Caan is 43. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 42. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 42. Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant is 41.
