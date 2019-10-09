Today is Wednesday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2019. There are 83 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 9, 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
On this date:
In 1776, a group of Spanish missionaries settled in present-day San Francisco.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1914, the Belgian city of Antwerp fell to German forces during World War I.
In 1930, Laura Ingalls became the first woman to fly across the United States as she completed a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif.
In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
In 1940, rock-and-roll legend John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England.
In 1958, Pope Pius XII died at age 82, ending a 19-year papacy. (He was succeeded by Pope John XXIII.)
In 1974, businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, died in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he was buried in Jerusalem).
In 1985, the hijackers of the Achille Lauro cruise liner surrendered two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)
In 2001, Letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
Today’s Birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 79. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nona Hendryx is 75. Singer Jackson Browne is 71. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 69. Actor Gary Frank is 69. Actor Richard Chaves is 68. Actor Robert Wuhl is 68. Actress-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 67. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 66. Actor Scott Bakula is 65. Musician James Fearnley is 65. Actor John O’Hurley is 65. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 61. Actor Michael Pare is 61. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 55.
