The past 365 days have been tremendously overshadowed with pandemic news on every level from government to cities, schools, our neighbors and our families. Despite its obvious impact on daily news, there were many other newsworthy events that happened in the Oelwein community during 2020. Oelwein Daily Register has compiled what staff deems its top local news stories from this year’s archives, although there were arguably many more that could be added to the list.
Jan. 13
Sacred Heart School to close at end of 2019-2020 term
Oelwein’s historic 116-year-old parochial school announced its doors will officially close at the end of this school year in June. Father Ray Atwood broke the news to the teaching staff at the end of the school day Friday, Jan. 10, and then to parish members at both Saturday night and Sunday morning masses. The school has seen enrollment drop over the past decade and been unable to stem the tide in steady student population decline.
“We need both students and funds to support the mission of the school, which is to provide a quality education in a Catholic environment. We need children and financial resources, but we do not have that anymore,” said Fr. Atwood.
Jan. 28
Hy-Vee confirms Dollar Fresh store coming to Oelwein
Hy-Vee, Inc. headquarters in West Des Moines confirmed it will be bringing the Dollar Fresh store to Oelwein in late summer. The grocery retailer has agreed to acquire six former Shopko locations in Iowa that will re-open under the Dollar Fresh brand. Former Shopko buildings in Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon are all part of the purchase agreements.
Feb. 1
Found half-frozen last year, Ricchio embraces 2nd chance
TJ Ricchio was found unresponsive on his front porch one year ago and suffered Stage 3 hypothermia and sepsis, which caused tissue and living cells in his hands and toes to be destroyed. After losing both hands above the wrists and all of his toes to the balls of his feet, TJ has emerged victorious and taken on a “never give up” attitude. He is fitted with two prosthetic hooks, but is hoping to get a myoelectric (bionic) hand in the future. After coming so close to being a grim statistic a year ago, TJ is thankful for his second chance at life and is ready to run with it.
Feb. 13
Seeders claims victory in special election
Karen Seeders, lifelong area resident and Oelwein grad, was elected to serve on the City Council as an at-large councilman, in a special election that was petitioned for by residents. Seeders won with 173, over Rex Ericson with 157, and Dan Driscoll, 109. Seeders said she hopes to work toward a better, long-term solution to funding street maintenance and repair in town without assessing property owners. “While we may not all agree on how things are done, we need to be united as a community in order to make Oelwein happy, healthy, and awesome!” she said.
March 17
Make A Wish grants one for Oelwein boy
Make-A-Wish Iowa granted its 4,000th wish at the 17th annual Dubuque gala on March 7 to an Oelwein child, who has been battling a life-threatening rare condition. In early March 2019 Michael McDonough, then 14, was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome/TEN. The disease causes an external and internal blistering of the skin and mucus membrane, which is in reaction to seizure medication. He is the youngest of Oelwein veterinarian Ken and Amy McDonough’s four children, Jack, Mary and Daniel are the siblings. Because of Michael’s passion of show cattle, he wished to have a livestock trailer to expand his cattle business he created with his brother Daniel. With the help and generosity from Featherlite Trailers, Smith Home Gallery and Cabinet Work and many other donors, Michael’s wish came true. He was presented with the trailer at the Dubuque gala.
March 30
High winds damage Northwest Oelwein
Windstorm events ripped through northwest Oelwein shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and a tornado touched down in rural Fairbank, according to local officials. In Oelwein, winds caused damage at The Meadows Apartment Homes where 10 to 12 families were displaced and assisted with temporary housing by the Red Cross. Oelwein’s Red Gate Park at the west entrance to the city was left in shambles, and Woodlawn Cemetery, located across West Charles Street sustained extensive tree loss and other damage in the storm.
April 9
Oelwein mayor marks first 100 days amid pandemic and natural disaster
The shuttering of schools, government offices, and main street turning into a ghost town due to a pandemic, coupled with an EF1 tornado is no way to start off the first quarter of the new year. Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore is marking his first 100 days in office and readily acknowledges there is more than the normal amount of difficulties to tackle. “It’s the first 100 days already. Definitely not 100 days that anyone would want to deal with,” said DeVore. He said he would sum up his first few months in office as a learning experience coupled with catastrophe.
