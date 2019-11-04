Tractor totaled in Sunday morning fire near Westgate

Westgate Fire land Rescue responded to 21746 110th St., a mile north of Westgate at 9:34 a.m. Sunday.
Fire Chief Bill Kime reports local farmer Jim Wehling was hauling manure when he noticed a glow from behind the engine, in front of the cab of his IH 5088 tractor. Wehling called 911 after realizing it was a fire.
Assistant Chief Wolff and firefighter Squires were first on the scene and established both water and foam lines. Six additional firefighters arrived with additional equipment, along with Westgate Ambulance and three EMTs.
The fire started in between the cab and engine of the tractor due to foliage debris. Both water and foam were used to extinguish the fire. The tractor sustained approximately $12,000 damage, with the cab and fuel tank totaled, along with the rear tires. No injuries were reported.
