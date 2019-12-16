WEST UNION — A jury trial for an Oelwein man accused of attacking another with a bat in March has been pushed into January.
James Dillon Owens, 30, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury.
According to the criminal complaint, Owens on March 9 attacked a resident of a home in the 800 block of 1st Avenue Southwest with a baseball bat after he was asked twice to leave. Police responded at about 3 a.m. to a report about an assault.
Owens allegedly struck the man in the thigh and his right hand, which he put up to block a swing at his head. The man was checked by medical personnel later in the day and was found to have no broken bones.
Owens is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,875.
He has pleaded not guilty and has filed notice that he may argue self-defense or the defense of others.
Owens is being represented by Public Defender Andrew Thalacker.