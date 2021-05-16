Turkey River Safari to kick off Memorial Day weekend

POSTVILLE – The Turkey River Recreational Corridor (TRRC) 2021 Summer Safari will begin Memorial Day weekend in Clayton and Fayette counties in Northeast Iowa. This summer-long adventure will take area residents and visitors to new and favorite places along the Turkey River Valley. The safari is a fantastic way for families to get outside and explore together.
Those interested in the Turkey River Safari can register online through the Turkey River Recreational Corridor website at www.turkeyrivercorridor.com. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation that they can take to the Gilbertson Nature Center (Elgin), Osborne Nature Center (Elkader), Fayette Co. Economic Development & Tourism (West Union), or Clayton County Development Group (Elkader). There, participants will receive a free safari adventure kit complete with a guidebook and crayons with information to begin exploring all 20 safari locations across Clayton and Fayette Counties. The safari will take participants to county parks, historic sites, and local community treasures.
The TRRC Summer Safari was funded by generous contributions from area businesses, county economic development organizations, and civic organizations. A list of sponsors can be found on their website.