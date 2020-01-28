On Saturday, Jan. 25, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of T Avenue and 100th Street, five miles west of Maynard. The driver of vehicle, Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Postville, was found to be driving while license revoked. Forbes was taken into custody and charged with providing false information to law enforcement, no SR on file, no proof of insurance, and interference, all simple misdemeanors. She was also charged with driving while license revoked and possession of prescription pills without a prescription, both serious misdemeanors.
A passenger in the vehicle, Donald Burdett Johll, 53, of Waterloo, was found to have a Fayette County arrest warrant for failure to appear on a trespass, $300 cash bond.
Johll and Forbes were taken into custody, and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where they awaited initial appearance.
A search warrant was executed on Forbe’s vehicle the following day, Jan. 26. Multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia were found and seized during the execution. This case remains under investigation and felony charges are pending on Forbes and Johll.