After a weeklong investigation, charges have been filed in several cases of burglaries that have occurred over the last few months in rural Elgin, and rural Oelwein. On Saturday, Sept. 20, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle on a traffic stop, and discovered stolen property in the back seat. A search warrant was issued on the vehicle, and upon searching, more evidence of stolen property was located.
After an investigation, Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 34, of Oelwein was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), theft in the 3rd degree (aggravated misdemeanor), theft in the 5th degree, two counts of trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all simple misdemeanors. A second person charged in this case is Steffeny Ann Rose, 39, of Arlington She is also being charged with two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), theft in the 3rd degree (aggravated misdemeanor), theft in the 5th degree, two counts of trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all simple misdemeanors. Schmelzer is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $7500 bond. Charges were filed with the Clerk of Court on Stephanie Rose. Other charges are pending in surrounding counties as the investigation continues.