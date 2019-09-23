LAMONT – Two people were injured Friday in a crash south of Lamont when an SUV veered into their lane.
Brian and Tammy Mastin, both 52 of Viroqua, Wisconsin, were transported by ambulance to RMC, Manchester.
According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Shane Brunson, 26, of Waterloo, was driving a 2010 Ford Edge south on US Highway 187 at approximately 4:30 p.m on Friday. The SUV crossed into the northbound lane near 170th Street and struck the 2012 Mazda 4-door sedan being driven by Brian Mastin.
Brunson and his passengers of the Ford Edge refused medical treatment.
Brunson was cited for failure to yield half the roadway.
Assisting at the scene were the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and Lamont Fire and Rescue