To enhance local options for women’s health care, Medical Associates of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) has appointed two women's health specialists to see patients for women’s health care-related needs and concerns.
Bridget Baker and Jane Baker, who are both advanced registered nurse practitioners (ARNPs), have been serving patients in Buchanan County and surrounding communities for nearly a decade in hospital, urgent care and family practice settings.
The two practitioners will be available on weekdays to see female patients at Medical Associates of BCHC for such women’s health needs as yearly physicals, breast and pelvic pain, family planning and birth control, menstrual concerns and menopausal symptom management, pregnancy, obesity and weight loss, depression and anxiety, skin concerns and urinary issues.
Patients will have the option to continue to see their primary care provider, or may request to be seen by Jane or Bridget for women’s health related exams or concerns. In addition to these services, Jane and Bridget will also offer well-child exams to children who prefer to be seen by a female provider.
Medical Associates of BCHC
, located at 1600 First St. E, Independence,
is accepting patients of all ages and is comprised of five, board-certified physicians and two nurse practitioners. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 319-334-2541.
