Urgent Care at BCHC returns to its original location

INDEPENDENCE – Urgent Care at BCHC has returned to its original location, located on the west side of the hospital. All patients will be screened upon entrance and are asked to bring a personal mask.
Urgent Care hours will remain the same: Monday-Friday: 5:30-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Patients are encouraged make their appointment in advance by calling 319-332-0999 between the hours of 4:30-7 p.m. on weeknights and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, please visit BCHealth.org/covid19 or visit Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC.