Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Urgent Care at BCHC returns to its original location

INDEPENDENCE – Urgent Care at BCHC has returned to its original location, located on the west side of the hospital. All patients will be screened upon entrance and are asked to bring a personal mask.

Urgent Care hours will remain the same: Monday-Friday: 5:30-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients are encouraged make their appointment in advance by calling 319-332-0999 between the hours of 4:30-7 p.m. on weeknights and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

For more information, please visit BCHealth.org/covid19 or visit Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC.

Tags