Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard discovered vandalism Monday at Plaza Park, according to her post on Facebook.
Steel picnic tables were stacked up next to the building, white spray paint was marked on the stage of the band shell and the electrical boxes were torn loose.
Howard wrote, “To the persons who stacked our picnic tables in Plaza Park … you are very strong! We would appreciate it if you would come back and put them back how you found them!”
Howard also described the paint on the stage area and the electrical boxes damaged.
“Hopefully the cameras in the area will help us identify you. We love our beautiful little park … we wish you would not ruin it for the rest of us!” she wrote in her message.
Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets was among those responding to the post. She said it made her so sad to hear of the vandalism.
“You put so much effort and so much money (much donated) to have something nice and it gets ruined! I hope our citizens are outraged!” she wrote.
Others commented seeing some young boys stacking the picnic tables and climbing on the roof.
Police will be reviewing the camera recordings of the area.